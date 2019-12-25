SA's hot rock puzzle finally explained

Four years ago, a group of scientists headed off to the natural springs near the village of Bongwana in KwaZulu-Natal.

They were equipped only with funnels and hosepipes but they were hoping to solve a mystery that had puzzled scientists since SA was first mapped: the origin of flat “tablelands” such as the highveld and the presence of unnaturally hot rocks beneath the surface.

Four years later, the geoscientists announced last month that SA sits on top of a column of hot treacle-like material deep inside the Earth, and that this “hotspot” has pushed up large areas of land which sit like “buoyant lids”.

The study, published in the journal Nature Communications and led by geoscientist Stuart Gilfillan from the University of Edinburgh, found that carbon dioxide-rich gases bubbling up through the natural springs originate from the hotspot.

Such hotspots often cause volcanoes, but the crust in SA is different and has instead led to plateaus at high altitudes.

“We wanted to look at the source of the carbon dioxide that was making its way through the Bongwana Gas Fault,” Gilfillan told TimesLIVE.

While the area had been mapped in 1911 and the springs had cultural significance for local populations long before then, no-one knew where the gas came from. The scientists knew that analysing its chemical make-up will solve the mystery.

In the 1920s and 30s, a bottling company for beer and fizzy drinks took advantage of the natural source of carbon dioxide and operated a factory in Bongwana, according to the Council for Geoscience, which was part of the nine-day field trip in 2015.

Samples in 1922 returned carbon dioxide percentages of 98.3% and 97.6%, but Gilfillan said the emissions had never been tested for naturally occurring noble gases such as helium and neon.