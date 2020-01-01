South Africa

Shooter on bridge wounds 11 New Year's revellers at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Joburg

01 January 2020 - 13:28 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The shooter fired at the VIP area from a bridge.
The shooter fired at the VIP area from a bridge.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

Eleven people were wounded in a shooting at Mary Fitzgerald Square near the Johannesburg CBD, in the early hours of New Year's Day.

The shooting happened at 3am, a mere two hours after a drive-by shooting that claimed two lives and left at least six other people injured in Melville, Johannesburg.

Acting Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said in a statement on Wednesday that the provincial government condemned both incidents.

“Today we wake up to shocking news that people have been shot dead, while others are critically injured. As a province we are saddened by this barbaric act.

“New Year’s Day is a day of hope and celebration, a day where people plan their lives for the better,” he said.

The Gauteng government said a person had fired several shots from the upper level of the nearby M2 (south bound) double-decker bridge, targeting the VIP area at Mary Fitzgerald Square.

“I have all the trust in our police that the perpetrators will be brought to book. We are determined as a province to halve crime by 2030, this incident will not deter us in achieving this vision.” Lesufi added.

He urged residents with information regarding the incident to come forward.

MORE

Two killed, six injured in Joburg restaurant drive-by shooting

It was a bloody start to the new year as two women were gunned down and six others injured in a drive-by shooting in Melville, Johannesburg, in the ...
News
7 hours ago

Off-duty cop goes on shooting rampage in Mpumalanga, killing two people

An off-duty police constable drew his service pistol and allegedly went on a shooting rampage after going to visit a friend and finding her with ...
News
2 hours ago

E-hailing service driver critical after being shot, hijacked in Durban

A 27-year-old e-hailing service driver is in a critical condition after being shot in a hijacking in Umbilo, Durban, on Tuesday
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. ‘ANC has deserted Zuma’ News
  2. Passenger who jumped off cruise liner found floating in the ocean and rescued South Africa
  3. Pipeline explosion on the East Rand sees homes evacuated South Africa
  4. WATCH | Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting World
  5. Drug mule Nolubabalo Nobanda out of jail, with a degree and a recipe News

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X