WATCH | The moment New Year's Day revellers were sprayed with bullets in Melville, killing two

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters described earlier how a BMW SUV approached from 7th Street and “suddenly, multiple shots were allegedly fired from the BMW at patrons who were sitting outside the restaurant”.

Gift Molaola, a car guard who spoke to TimesLIVE about 3am at the scene of the shooting, was on a corner opposite the restaurant. He watched as the SUV drove past slowly, then heard gunshots.

“All we heard was bah, bah, bah and then the car drove off. It was hectic.”

He said his friend, also a car guard, was among those shot.

Just after 3am the roads were swarming with police officers and paramedics. Many of the wounded victims had already been transported to hospital. But two women lay covered with space blankets on the ground.

Roads around the restaurant were cordoned off with yellow tape.

Peters confirmed on Thursday morning that the death toll remained at two.

“Police investigators are working about the clock,” said Peters. There have been no arrests.

Poppy's restaurant said in a statement on Facebook that it would remain closed to allow police to complete their investigation.