WATCH | Inside the glam #KFCWedding
It was the wedding everyone was waited for. On December 31, Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi had their dream day.
The couple's love story warmed hearts after a video of Mkansi proposing in a KFC at the Vaal went viral.
Soon enough, they had pledges and sponsors pouring in for their wedding.
Here's a look at their dreamy day.
Honoured to have designed & coordinated all the pledges + sponsors to making Nonhlanhla & Hector’s wedding celebration special today, such a beautiful couple, they deserve their elegantly timeless wedding🌿 #KFCWEDDING #KFCProposal #PreciousThePlanner pic.twitter.com/pyi9oQyYBq— Precious The Planner®️ (@preciousplanner) December 31, 2019
Here's what else happened on the big day.
#KFCWEDDING @DonaldInDenial was killing it 💯 pic.twitter.com/lHQKO1Td9i— fistoz moya (@fistozmoya) December 31, 2019
Was a blessing to be part of this celebration of love ❤️ #KFCWEDDING pic.twitter.com/LKJFnfiuqn— Dr Tumi (@DrTumisang) January 1, 2020
The homie @DonaldInDenial also doing the thangs 😍👌🏾#KFCWEDDING #KFCProposal pic.twitter.com/wT2BgxQZ7z— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) December 31, 2019
#KFCWEDDING @MafikizoloSA killing it pic.twitter.com/sEMj9spXOl— fistoz moya (@fistozmoya) December 31, 2019