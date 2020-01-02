South Africa

WATCH | Inside the glam #KFCWedding

02 January 2020 - 09:50 By Jessica Levitt

It was the wedding everyone was waited for. On December 31, Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi had their dream day.

The couple's love story warmed hearts after a video of Mkansi proposing in a KFC at the Vaal went viral.

Soon enough, they had pledges and sponsors pouring in for their wedding.

Here's a look at their dreamy day.

Here's what else happened on the big day.

MORE

The KFC proposal: how it went viral, SA’s support and the wedding

Not only was it buzzing nationally, but the proposal also made world news, proving once again that humans love LOVE!
News
1 week ago

Wishes can come true — KFC couple says 'Thank You SA'

#KFCcouple Hector Mkansi and  Nonhlanhla Soldaat have thanked South Africans for making it possible for them to share their vows on December 31 2019 ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | 'I want to feel like a princess,' says KFC bride

'Growing up, my image of a perfect wedding was when a girl felt like a princess walking on glass in a beautiful gown'
News
1 month ago

Dream ride continues for KFC lovebirds

KFC to help coordinate rising pledges of gifts
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Passenger who jumped off cruise liner found floating in the ocean and rescued South Africa
  2. Thieves caused Gauteng fuel pipeline fire, says Transnet South Africa
  3. Pipeline explosion on the East Rand sees homes evacuated South Africa
  4. Abandoned truck leads cops to 'hijackers' and their loot South Africa
  5. Two killed, six injured in Joburg restaurant drive-by shooting South Africa

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X