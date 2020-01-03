South Africa

Eight mutilated lions found at lodge in North West

03 January 2020 - 19:28 By TimesLIVE
Some of the lions found dead at a game lodge in the North West. Graphic parts of the image have been edited.
Some of the lions found dead at a game lodge in the North West. Graphic parts of the image have been edited.
Image: Twitter/Yusuf Abramjee

Eight lions were found dead, possibly poisoned, at a bush lodge near Rustenberg in the North West on Friday.

Staff at Predators Rock Bush Lodge made the gruesome discovery. The lions’ paws and snouts had been hacked off.

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said, “Eight lions were allegedly killed, we are investigating a case of contravention of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act.”

He said there had been no arrests so far.

TimesLIVE was unable to reach the lodge on Friday evening.

Lodge owner Gert Blom told Netwerk24 earlier that each of the lions, which were relatively tame, had their own name. One of them had three cubs that were a day old, Only one of the cubs, Yoda, survived.

“The poachers supposedly hid behind a wall and threw over poisoned chicken carcasses,” said Blom.

Police could not immediately confirm if the lions had been poisoned as the investigation was ongoing.

MORE

Suspected Robben Island poacher 'swims 15km' into arms of the law

An alleged poacher swam 15km with his haul of abalone, only to be arrested as he reached land, the City of Cape Town said on Friday.
News
1 week ago

Two suspected poachers killed in Kruger National Park

Rangers killed two suspected rhino poachers in a shooting at the Kruger National Park, the South African National Parks said on Friday.
News
3 weeks ago

NPA welcomes lengthy jail term for poacher who was found at Kruger Park

A man who intended to illegally hunt wildlife inside the Kruger National Park two years ago was sentenced to an 18-year prison term after being found ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | The moment New Year's Day revellers were sprayed with bullets in ... South Africa
  2. ‘You could see the moment they stopped living’: inside the Melville tragedy South Africa
  3. Abandoned truck leads cops to 'hijackers' and their loot South Africa
  4. Afternoon storm alert for Joburg South Africa
  5. Two killed, six injured in Joburg restaurant drive-by shooting South Africa

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X