Suspected Robben Island poacher 'swims 15km' into arms of the law

An alleged poacher swam 15km with his haul of abalone, only to be arrested as he reached land, the City of Cape Town said on Friday.

Council law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said officers were tipped off on Thursday that a diver had arrived at 1st Beach, Clifton.

“The officers made their way down the steps towards the beach, when the diver, who had just exited the water, saw them and ran back into the water,” said Dyason.

“He was quickly caught by bystanders and arrested. He was in possession of 42 abalone that were allegedly taken in the vicinity of Robben Island.”

Dyason said the 42-year-old diver claimed to have been dropped off at Robben Island by a boat which did not return, “so he swam all the way to Clifton with the abalone”.