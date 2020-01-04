South Africa

KZN education department expresses condolences after grade 11 pupil drowns

04 January 2020 - 15:24 By LWANDILE BHENGU
A grade 11 pupil from Pietermaritizburg drowned while visiting the beach at Ballito with friends on Thursday.
The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has sent its condolences to the family of a grade 11 pupil who drowned in Ballito on Thursday.

According to the department, the schoolboy from Mpolweni High School, near Pietermaritzburg, was visiting the beach with his friends when he drowned.

“His body has since been retrieved from the sea by relevant authorities,” said the department in a statement.

“I wish to send our deep condolences following this sad news. Our prayers are with his family, friends, as well as his schoolmates during this time of grief,” added KZN education MEC Kwazi Mshengu.

Meanwhile, in a  separate incident that also took place on Thursday a 20-year-old man drowned at Salt Rock beach.

