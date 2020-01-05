South Africa

Trio intercepted near N3 toll plaza with box of guns, ‘a lot of ammunition’

05 January 2020 - 12:52 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The car was intercepted and pulled over near a toll plaza on the N3. Stock photo.
The car was intercepted and pulled over near a toll plaza on the N3. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/vchalup

Three men transporting unlicensed firearms on Saturday from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng were intercepted and arrested near the De Hoek toll plaza at Heidelberg on the N3.

“In an intelligence-led activation, police [acted on] information of firearms and ammunition that were in transit from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng,” police said in a statement on Sunday.

“Police spotted and intercepted the suspects' vehicle near the De Hoek Plaza toll gate on the N3 and found in the vehicle three firearms in a box with a lot of ammunition.

“The suspects have been charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and are expected to appear before court in due course.”

The bust was hailed by Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela who said it had “spared many innocent lives”.

He also urged people with unlicensed guns to hand them over before May 2020.

“We call upon owners of illegal or unlicensed or unwanted firearms and ammunition, to hand them in at designated police stations while the firearm amnesty period is still under way,” said Mawela.                                                                          

MORE

Kwa-ZuluNatal man nabbed with five unlicensed firearms and ammunition

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested for being in possession of five unlicensed firearms and 573 rounds of assorted ammunition.
News
22 hours ago

Nearly 1,500 guns handed in under firearm amnesty

Almost 1,500 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition have been handed over to police since the start of an amnesty for illegal and unwanted ...
News
4 days ago

Grim new year's harvest confirms what we knew — we have a gun problem

If it wasn’t already clear, it is now: SA has a gun problem. And a violence problem. And we kill each other when we’re having fun.
Opinion & Analysis
15 hours ago

Most read

  1. Melville shooter's BMW had cloned plates, owner not in Melville on New Year's ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | The moment New Year's Day revellers were sprayed with bullets in ... South Africa
  3. 'Everyone felt safe and happy until the last moment': Heartbroken husband of ... South Africa
  4. Employee bust at OR Tambo Airport with new Dutch football club shirt South Africa
  5. Gupta fixer's R232m 'criminal conspiracy' at the heart of state capture News

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X