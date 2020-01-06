Violence follows gay asylum seeker in SA

Sitting on the floor with his boyfriend seated on the bed behind him, Ishmael and his partner are startled by the slightest sound of movement outside their door. He lives in fear, sharing this tiny room with his boyfriend and a friend of theirs.

“I came to this country full of hope, but now…” he trailed off.

Ishmael, 25, like his partner Omar and their friend Adam, came to South Africa to seek asylum after being persecuted in Somalia because of their sexual orientation. When Ishmael’s father discovered that he was gay, he wanted to kill him. In his father’s eyes, Ishmael brought dishonour to the family and the only way to restore it would be to kill him.

He was forced to flee, but the spectre of his father’s desire to kill him hangs over Ishmael – from his small home town south of Mogadishu, to Kenya and now South Africa. Wherever he travelled to seek safety, his father managed to track him down and enlist mobs of Somali immigrants to attack him.

Ishmael estimates that other Somalis have beaten him up more than 20 times since he left Somalia, with each beating increasingly violent and sadistic. In one of the most vicious attacks Ishmael has experienced, a mob of Somali immigrants in Cape Town attacked him and stomped on his testicles. He needed surgery to repair the damage.