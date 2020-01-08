South Africa

Oprah Winfrey academy's pupils excel with 100% university-entry passes

08 January 2020 - 11:20 By TimesLIVE
The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls class of 2019. Fifty-nine pupils wrote the IEB exams and achieved 197 distinctions.
The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls class of 2019. Fifty-nine pupils wrote the IEB exams and achieved 197 distinctions.
Image: OWLAG

The entire cohort of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls (Owlag) class of 2019 can enrol for degree studies at university, after achieving a 100% bachelor’s degree pass rate.

In 2019, 59 pupils from the academy wrote the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) National Senior Certificate examinations and achieved 197 distinctions in total, 46 more than last year, the academy said.

Three pupils achieved six distinctions: Tshwanelo Mafatle, Khwezi Bhekwa and Tshepang Mpinga. 

Owlag said, overall, it achieved higher than the national IEB averages in 18 out of 19 subjects (excluding life orientation) in their exam IEB average.



“We are extremely proud of all our girls. Many, if not all of them, overcame significant challenges over the past five years and have come up on top. They not only leave academically successful, but they also leave resilient, courageous and tenacious,” the academy statement read.

A total of 11,678 full-time candidates, representing 227 schools, wrote the 2019 IEB NSC examination, with 89.51% achieving a bachelor’s degree pass.

The academy's executive director is Gugu Ndebele, a former CEO of Save the Children South Africa, who took up the position in February 2019. Ndebele previously spent 18 years at the department of education.

MORE

Matric 2019: Girls 'outperformed' boys

Madelein Dippenaar from Paarl Gimnasium high school in the Western Cape was lauded on Tuesday as the country's top matric pupil of 2019.
News
14 hours ago

‘After I lost my father, I worked harder to achieve my dreams’: Matric top achiever

After losing her father in 2017, Tshilidza Manwadu decided to work harder to accomplish her dream of becoming a medical doctor
News
1 day ago

One of SA's top matriculants moved out of home, lived alone to prepare for final exams

Fortune Khoza of Acorn to Oaks Combined School  in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga changed schools and moved out of home in order to prepare for the ...
News
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Brace for more stage 6 load-shedding as Eskom breakdowns rise South Africa
  2. Ntate Richard Maponya, the grandfather of black business in SA, dies aged 99 South Africa
  3. ‘After I lost my father, I worked harder to achieve my dreams’: Matric top ... South Africa
  4. Eskom COO on 'conveyor belt failures' and reports of R1.8bn in bonuses South Africa
  5. IEB 2019 matric results are out: check yours now South Africa

Latest Videos

Australia's relentless bushfires: What we know so far
Mayor's mayhem
X