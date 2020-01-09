Teenager drowns, two missing at sea in Port Elizabeth

A 18-year-old boy drowned and two others were still missing at sea at Wells Estate Beach in Port Elizabeth, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Thursday morning.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said emergency services were alerted to the drowning after 6pm on Wednesday.

He said on arrival CPR efforts were being performed on an 18-year-old who had washed onto the shore.

“All efforts to resuscitate the teenager were exhausted and, sadly, he was declared deceased.”

A 17-year-old who also washed onto the shore was not injured, Lambinon said.

Two men, aged 20 and 28, were still missing at sea.

A search was launched, but there was no sign of them, he said.

An inquest docket was opened.