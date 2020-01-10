WATCH | KZN matric achiever receives hero's welcome at homecoming
'I had a dream of being one of the best'
Bhekamandaba Makhonza, the second-brightest matric pupil in KwaZulu-Natal, received a hero’s welcome from his community in EsGodini, Pietermaritzburg, on Thursday.
Songs of hope and victory echoed through the streets of the semi-rural area as community members hoisted Makhonza on to their shoulders.
“Our own hero. EsGodini location sithi phakama (rise up),” read a banner with Makhonza’s face.
Bhekamandaba Makhonza received a hero's welcome from his esiGodini community. The Edendale Tec High School student received 8 distinctions, was named the 2nd top pupil in KZN and had the 3rd highest physics mark in the country #MatricResults2019 @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/3cmeifDpRJ— Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) January 10, 2020
Despite the challenges of financial issues and an ill mother, Makhonza bagged eight distinctions, was named the top-performing pupil in Umgungundlovu district and had the third-highest physics marks in the country.
“I was able to overcome all of that because I had a dream of being one of the best. A dream I have realised today,” he told TimesLIVE on Wednesday at an awards ceremony held at Durban's Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre.
Makhonza will be studying actuarial science at the University of Cape Town.
“I am excited to be doing actuarial science at UCT. They say it's one of the hardest courses but I will try to tackle it as best as I can,” he said.
“To the matriculants doing matric this year, work hard from day one, do not rest, be consistent and work, work, work,” he said.