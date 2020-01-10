WATCH | KZN matric achiever receives hero's welcome at homecoming

Despite the challenges of financial issues and an ill mother, Makhonza bagged eight distinctions, was named the top-performing pupil in Umgungundlovu district and had the third-highest physics marks in the country.

“I was able to overcome all of that because I had a dream of being one of the best. A dream I have realised today,” he told TimesLIVE on Wednesday at an awards ceremony held at Durban's Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre.

Makhonza will be studying actuarial science at the University of Cape Town.

“I am excited to be doing actuarial science at UCT. They say it's one of the hardest courses but I will try to tackle it as best as I can,” he said.

“To the matriculants doing matric this year, work hard from day one, do not rest, be consistent and work, work, work,” he said.