When the fire monster comes and other highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

It is December 2019 and smoke covers the entire Northern Rivers area in Australia. Fires meet and grow into one monstrosity all along the ridge of the Nardi mountain range. The Terania forest lies at its feet and our friends have to run, writes Eben Venter, a SA writer based in Australia.
Nobody would have ever thought that this subtropical lushness, where trees tend to not produce offspring, would be burnt to cinders.
The days are sticky and hot, the nights sweaty and scary. You wake with smoke-filled nostrils and that spicy, dusty woodfire scent.
“Marie and Harry and their Labrador Charlie stay over until the worst danger is over. Small-scale farmer Helen White parks her truck laden with stuff in front of our house; Ewen Tregellis, bohemian and prolific reader, stores an old doctor's suitcase with his gran's jewellery in our cupboard.”
500 million animals have burnt to death in New South Wales alone.
20 million hectares of land is gone.
27 people have died.
200 separate fires are raging in six states in the southwest of the country.
Australians are stuck with a government which does not pay much attention to climate change but is more interested in the mining and export of coal.
Like Naomi Klein said: In Australia, you don't know where the coal industry ends and government starts.
Could these fires be the catalyst for a turnaround in Australia? Not very likely.
In the face of climate change, the greed of the oil, gas and coal industries, the short-sightedness of government, habit-forming consumerism and the total depleting of natural resources it has caused has made the situation virtually irreversible.
Must-read articles in this week's Vrye Weekblad
THE WEEK IN POLITICS | Max du Preez writes about expensive petrol and a weak rand, the ANC which has become a grumpy old man with a whisky nose and Donald Trump, who sounds more and more like Idi Amin.
FREE TO READ — ROYAL DIARY | Adri Kotzé imagines the secret diaries of Harry, Megs, Liz, Charles, Cams, Wills and Kate.
STATE POWER | In some circles, people whisper that SA is on its way to becoming “another Zimbabwe”. I don't agree, says Ismail Lagardien.
FREE TO READ — FOOD TRENDS FOR 2020 | What's waiting for us in the food world this year? Prepare yourself for watermelon pips, seaweed popcorn, curry chocolate and beetroot ice cream, writes Annelize Visser.
