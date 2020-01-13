South Africa

Massive black mamba removed from KZN factory

13 January 2020 - 13:52 By Orrin Singh
Members of Reaction Unit SA and snake catcher Jason Arnold removed a 2.4m black mamba from a factory in Durban.
Image: Reaction Unit South Africa

A 2.4m black mamba was safely removed from a factory in Redcliffe, north of Durban, on Monday. 

Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA said their members were called to the factory about 11.30am.

"Upon arrival, officers were directed to a stack of wooden pallets which had been  removed from inside the business premises.

"When officers approached the pallet, they found a huge black mamba coiled up inside."

Balram said snake catcher Jason Arnold from Universal Reptiles was called out to safely capture and release the reptile. 

