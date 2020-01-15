South Africa

Woman shot multiple times and abandoned on KZN freeway onramp

15 January 2020 - 18:12 By TimesLIVE
Police and paramedics at the scene of a shooting on the M7 in Durban on Wednesday evening.
Image: Rescue Care

A woman was shot multiple times and seemingly left on the side of a Durban freeway onramp on Wednesday evening.

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said paramedics were on the scene about 4.45pm. The incident took place on the eastbound carriageway of the M7 between the Hand Dettman Highway and Main Road offramps.

She was shot about 10 times.

"At this stage it appears that a female has been shot multiple times and left on the roadside," said Jamieson.

Attempts to get comment from the police were not immediately successful.

