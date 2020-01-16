South Africa

Herman Mashaba to help families of Lily mine victims find 'the best legal assistance'

16 January 2020 - 10:07 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Businessman and former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.
Businessman and former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.
Image: Sunday Times.

The founder of The People's Dialogue, Herman Mashaba, wants to assist the families of three Vantage Goldfields' Lily Mine employees who were trapped when a central pillar collapsed into a sinkhole on February 5 2016.

Nearly four years later, the agony persists, as the bodies of Yvonne Mnisi, Solomon Nyirenda and Pretty Nkambule remain underground.

During a meeting with the families on Wednesday, Mashaba promised to help them with the best legal firm, which would ensure they found closure.

“My role is to get you a top legal firm that can assist you. I want to get this container out because I'm not prepared to accept that we don't have the capacity to get the container out.” 

Mashaba added that the lawyers would prioritise getting permission from the mine to dig out the employees' remains.

“If they tell us they can't get these containers out, then they must give us the permission. Then I can get international assistance to help us.” 

MORE

These South Africans work a six-day work week‚ 8-12 hours per day

Mining and retail are the two jobs you are likely to work the hardest at in South Africa‚ according to a composite review of professions around the ...
Business
1 year ago

Sibanye mine must stay shut‚ says Numsa

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA on Friday called for a shutdown of Sibanye-Stillwater's Beatrix mine in the Free State until it can ensure ...
Business
1 year ago

Hellhole to riches: Illegal miners work like slaves, paid like lords

It's a multibillion-dollar transnational business empire with its own financial targets, line managers, security personnel and CEOs. The playing ...
News
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Massive black mamba removed from KZN factory South Africa
  2. WATCH | Fight breaks out in Umhlanga's Gateway mall food court South Africa
  3. WATCH | BMWs, swords, fists and shirtless men in Kyalami estate brawl South Africa
  4. Nuclear board resigns en masse, slates Gwede Mantashe, who claps back South Africa
  5. KZN traffic officer caught on camera 'stealing cellphone' at food outlet South Africa

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
'True' pass rate not reflected in matric exam results
X