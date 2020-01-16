Herman Mashaba to help families of Lily mine victims find 'the best legal assistance'

The founder of The People's Dialogue, Herman Mashaba, wants to assist the families of three Vantage Goldfields' Lily Mine employees who were trapped when a central pillar collapsed into a sinkhole on February 5 2016.

Nearly four years later, the agony persists, as the bodies of Yvonne Mnisi, Solomon Nyirenda and Pretty Nkambule remain underground.

During a meeting with the families on Wednesday, Mashaba promised to help them with the best legal firm, which would ensure they found closure.

“My role is to get you a top legal firm that can assist you. I want to get this container out because I'm not prepared to accept that we don't have the capacity to get the container out.”

