South Africa

Indian tourist one of two dead in drownings on KZN's Dolphin Coast

17 January 2020 - 11:23 By Orrin Singh
A tourist from India and another man drowned at separate beaches in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
A tourist from India and another man drowned at separate beaches in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

Two men, including a 45-year-old tourist from India, drowned at separate beaches on KwaZulu-Natal's Dolphin Coast on Thursday.

It is understood police divers from Durban SAPS search and rescue (SAR), eThekwini lifeguards, Life Response EMS, IPSS Aquatic Rescue team and Tongaat SAPS responded to a report of a drowning at the Westbrook beach in Tongaat.

An Indian national is believed to have been swimming at a remote, unprotected beach south of Westbrook beach, before getting into difficulty and drowning.

Paramedics were unable to resuscitate the man.

While responding to the Westbrook drowning, a second call was received from the eThekwini lifeguards about a drowning at Umdloti tidal pool.

Police divers from Durban SAPS SAR, Durban Metro Police SAR, NSRI station 41, Life Response EMS and Reaction Unit South Africa responded to the drowning report.

Two rescuers from NSRI and Metro Police SAR entered the water to pull the victim ashore.

However, all efforts to resuscitate him were in vain and he was declared deceased at the scene. 

Police have opened two inquest dockets. 

Boy who died at public pool is Cape Town's 14th holiday drowning victim

The drowning of an eight-year-old boy at a City of Cape Town swimming pool has brought the number of holiday drownings in the city to 14.
News
1 day ago

‘Spiritual leader’ drowns while searching for missing boy, 12

A 'spiritual leader' drowned in the OIifants River after promising community members he would find a missing teenager, who was swept away on December ...
News
4 days ago

Teenager drowns, two missing at sea in Port Elizabeth

A 18-year-old boy drowned and two others were still missing at sea at Wells Estate Beach in Port Elizabeth
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Woman shot multiple times and abandoned on KZN freeway onramp South Africa
  2. WATCH | Fight breaks out in Umhlanga's Gateway mall food court South Africa
  3. Nuclear board resigns en masse, slates Gwede Mantashe, who claps back South Africa
  4. Teen accused of murder, rape, assault boasts about 'jail life' on Facebook South Africa
  5. Minstrel owner's bar in the spotlight after 'mass poisoning' in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
'True' pass rate not reflected in matric exam results
X