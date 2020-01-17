Indian tourist one of two dead in drownings on KZN's Dolphin Coast

Two men, including a 45-year-old tourist from India, drowned at separate beaches on KwaZulu-Natal's Dolphin Coast on Thursday.

It is understood police divers from Durban SAPS search and rescue (SAR), eThekwini lifeguards, Life Response EMS, IPSS Aquatic Rescue team and Tongaat SAPS responded to a report of a drowning at the Westbrook beach in Tongaat.

An Indian national is believed to have been swimming at a remote, unprotected beach south of Westbrook beach, before getting into difficulty and drowning.

Paramedics were unable to resuscitate the man.

While responding to the Westbrook drowning, a second call was received from the eThekwini lifeguards about a drowning at Umdloti tidal pool.

Police divers from Durban SAPS SAR, Durban Metro Police SAR, NSRI station 41, Life Response EMS and Reaction Unit South Africa responded to the drowning report.

Two rescuers from NSRI and Metro Police SAR entered the water to pull the victim ashore.

However, all efforts to resuscitate him were in vain and he was declared deceased at the scene.

Police have opened two inquest dockets.