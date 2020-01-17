'My son was almost washed away,' says parent of Parktown Boys pupil following death at orientation camp

Parents of some of the Grade 8 pupils from Parktown Boys High School on Friday shared how their children had also experienced difficulties at an orientation camp where one of their classmates, Enoch Mpianza, died this week.

Mpianza’s body was found on Friday morning. The 13-year-old Grade 8 pupil had been missing since Wednesday after the home-made raft that he and his classmates were on overturned on a river in Brits in the North West.

Responding to education MEC Panyaza Lesufi’s Twitter account, some parents expressed outrage at the incident.

“My son says he also almost washed away, had to grab onto a tree and also rescue a friend,” tweeted a parent by the name of Bohlokoa.