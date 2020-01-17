Redi Tlhabi defends Tito Mboweni's call for SARB debate, says 'questions were pertinent'

Redi Tlhabi has come to finance minister Tito Mboweni's defence, after backlash about his tweets on the ANC's resolution to nationalise the SA Reserve Bank.

“As a long-standing member of the ANC and its leadership structures, I know and understand our resolutions. I don’t need lectures on that. But on the SARB, I am convinced that we adopted a wrong resolution,” Mboweni said.

He later asked for a debate on the issue.