South Africa

Redi Tlhabi defends Tito Mboweni's call for SARB debate, says 'questions were pertinent'

17 January 2020 - 07:22 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Redi Tlhabi has defended finance minister Tito Mboweni, following backlash about his tweets on the ANC's resolution to nationalise the SA Reserve Bank.
Image: Redi Tlhabi

“As a long-standing member of the ANC and its leadership structures, I know and understand our resolutions. I don’t need lectures on that. But on the SARB, I am convinced that we adopted a wrong resolution,” Mboweni said.

He later asked for a debate on the issue.

In another tweet, Mboweni questioned what the ANC sought to achieve by nationalising the bank, calling for the matter to be debated publicly.

“Let's debate. Don't say internal debates, this is a fundamental national debate,” he said.

The veteran media personality said while Mboweni's questions were “pertinent”, he also confirms that “we are governed by a static party”.

"'Conference resolution' is [the] only answer. No situational leadership and agility. No adapting to unexpected geopolitical and economic trends,” Tlhabi added.

Tlhabi said the issue about the resolution was not so much about the SA Reserve Bank, but about “policy agility and adaptability”.

The ANC did not take Mboweni's comments lightly.

TimesLIVE reported that the party's spokesperson Pule Mabe expressed concern, saying: “It is our view that comrade Tito should act with care and be cautious at all times on matters of policy given his position as the minister of finance, including subjecting himself to the overall communications protocols of the ANC.

“Those who serve in leadership structures of our movement, especially within the national executive committee (NEC), the highest decision-making body in-between conferences, are expected at all times to uphold and defend resolutions of the ANC on public platforms.”

