South Africa

Roofs damaged, electricity cuts caused by Cape Town’s strong winds

19 January 2020 - 15:06 By IAVAN PIJOOS
No deaths or injuries were reported following a stormy weekend in Cape Town.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

Several roofs were damaged, trees were uprooted and electricity cuts were experienced in stormy weather in Cape Town over the weekend, the city's Disaster Risk Management said on Sunday.

Spokesperson Charlotte Powell said roofs were damaged in Fresnaye, Bo Kaap, Bonteheuwel, Bomakierie, Macassar, Philippi and Sea Point.

Electricity disruptions were experienced in Pinelands, Bridgetown, Wynberg, Parow, Richmond Estate, Bellville, Sea Point, Strand, Claremont, Heideveld and Three Anchor Bay.

Powell said large trees were uprooted in Gordon's Bay, Newlands, Mowbray, Rylands and Bonteheuwel.

She said no deaths or injuries were reported.

