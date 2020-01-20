South Africa

'Boyfriend' caught after intern doctor's body found behind locked door

20 January 2020 - 19:22 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The doctor's death - allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend - shocked her colleagues and provincial health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba, who visited her family earlier in the day to convey her condolences.
Image: Via Twitter/@PhophiRamathuba

Limpopo police arrested a 25-year-old man on Monday after the gruesome discovery of a dead intern doctor in her locked room at Mankweng Hospital, east of Polokwane.

The MEC named the deceased as Shongile Nkhwashu.

"The police in Mankweng ... arrested a 25-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old intern doctor, whose body was found in her room at Mankweng Hospital on Sunday evening," said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

A person visiting the hospital reported a bad smell coming from one of the rooms. Upon closer inspection, the smell led to a locked room.

"The police were then called and on arrival the door was broken. The deceased was found lying on her bed. She was already in the early stage of decomposition," said Mojapelo.

"The police immediately commenced with investigations and the suspect, who is believed to be the deceased’s boyfriend, was traced and arrested in Giyani."

The suspect allegedly confessed to the crime, added Mojapelo.

He will appear in the Mankweng Magistrate's Court soon.

