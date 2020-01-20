No more political interference in SOEs, ANC resolves after lekgotla

Ramaphosa said the government would also look into possibly merging some of the SOEs, as the general view was that the current number of 740 was too high.

"There should be greater and more effective attention on the operational efficiency, integrity and functionality of our SOEs, as well as ensuring that people who are fit for purpose are appointed to the various positions in our SOEs," he said at the St George Hotel in Irene, Pretoria.

"We should look on embarking on a process of consolidation and rationalisation of our SOEs. We took the view that there is a plethora of these SOEs - more than 740 of them. We need to look at whether we should consolidate some or rationalise some. This is a process that will get under way."

Ramaphosa said the lekgotla resolved that the commercial and developmental mandates of all SOEs must be clearly stated and outlined to avoid confusion.

The gathering also engaged on various other matter of national importance. These included:

Local government

Ramaphosa said the ANC agreed that there was a need to strengthen local government in the country to speed up service delivery.

In this regard, the ANC would ensure that only suitable and fit people are deployed in the sphere of government where service delivery takes place.

"The ANC will become more stringent in the selection process for all public representatives, including setting qualification criteria for comrades who should be put on ANC list," he said, adding that there would be consistent performance monitoring of all deployees.