South Africa

Pietermaritzburg's 56 flood-hit homes get help after weekend deluge

20 January 2020 - 16:04 By Suthentira Govender
A resident mops up after heavy rain hit parts of Pietermaritzburg at the weekend.
A resident mops up after heavy rain hit parts of Pietermaritzburg at the weekend.
Image: Cogta

Disaster management teams have been dispatched to provide relief to flood-ravaged parts of Pietermaritzburg following heavy rain at the weekend.

According to the provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs department (Cogta), 56 homes and 241 people had been affected. Homes were flooded after the Msundusi River burst its banks because of the downpours.

Disaster management teams have commenced with mop-up operations and providing interim relief including blankets, plastic sheeting and food.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka said: "Our teams are working together with the municipality to ensure  the affected residents receive adequate support during this difficult time."

Body of girl, 6, washed away in Durban floods recovered

The body of a six-year-old girl was recovered from a river in Tongaat, north of Durban, on Sunday.
News
1 month ago

Build water-sensitive cities to cope with climate extremes, says expert

Floods will happen no matter what is done, but building water-sensitive communities and investing in early-warning systems will lessen the impact of ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. KZN woman dies after falling off bridge South Africa
  2. Drowned Parktown Boys' High teen's parents 'couldn't afford life jacket' News
  3. 'My son was almost washed away,' says parent of Parktown Boys pupil following ... South Africa
  4. Meet Nontobeko Farrell — SA woman's journey from au pair to wearing US army ... South Africa
  5. Schoolboy Enoch Mpianzi’s death — what we know so far South Africa

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X