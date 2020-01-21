SAHRC delegation climbs over gate after being locked out of lodge where Parktown boy drowned
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said the owner of Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge was obstructing their work on Tuesday after the commission's delegation was locked out of the property.
After hours of waiting outside, members of the commission and the parents of Enoch Mpianzi decided to jump over the locked gate.
A delegation from the commission and Mpianzi’s parents were informed earlier, while travelling to the lodge in the North West, that the owner was seeking legal opinion. They found the lodge's gates locked.
After being outside the premises for hours Jones and Mpianzi's family have opted to jump the fence to gain entry to Nyati Bush and River Break. #EnockMpianzi pic.twitter.com/oeGOXyY49i— Palesa Dlamini (@PalesaDlamini_0) January 21, 2020
Buang Jones from the commission held a brief press conference outside the locked gates.
“It demonstrates an uncaring attitude on the part of Nyati Bush. We have brought this to the attention of the police,” he said.
Jones said the commission was permitted by law to enter any premises for the purpose of exercising its powers and performing its functions.
He called the owner several times but the calls were unanswered. This despite an initial agreement between the commission and the owner about a site visit on Tuesday afternoon.
“We have discussed this briefly with the detective, who is speaking with his superiors for us to enter these premises. Nyati Bush remains a crime scene until the police have finalised their investigations,” said Jones.
Jones told journalists outside the gate: "We have also been alerted that this is not the first time a young person died on these premises. Ten years ago there was a pupil who also perished here, and this is something that concerned us.”
The commission said the lodge was accredited by the Tourism Authority of South Africa and would be reported to the department of tourism.
This is a developing story.