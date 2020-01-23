South Africa

Hout Bay resident stuck up to her shoulders in a ‘sinkhole’ on beach

23 January 2020 - 12:24 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The area on the beach has been cordoned off.
Image: Deep Blue Security

A Hout Bay resident and her dogs were unhurt after being caught in a “sinkhole” on the beach.

Rita Osborne from Deep Blue Security said the woman was walking her two dogs on the beach about 8am on Monday when she got into difficulty.

“One of her dogs got stuck. She tried to help and got stuck up to her shoulders.”

 

Osborne said the woman used her arms to free herself and the dog.

She then went to the nearby offices of Deep Blue Security and officials cordoned off the scene and alerted authorities.

“She is just a bit shaken, but she and her dogs are fine,” said Osborne.

