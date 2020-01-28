South Africa

Joburg entrepreneur blasts Fikile Mbalula's criticism of his 'millionaire masterclass'

28 January 2020 - 06:15 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said the 'millionaire masterclass' offered by a local businessman is 'absolute bulls***'. File photo.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said the 'millionaire masterclass' offered by a local businessman is 'absolute bulls***'. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/THE TIMES

Businessman Lebo Gunguluza has lambasted transport minister Fikile Mbalula in an open letter after Mbalula questioned the credibility of his "millionaire masterclass" seminar.

It all started when Mbalula responded to a tweet from user @Sentletse, who posted about Gunguluza’s business venture, which consists of teaching entrepreneurs “how to become a millionaire” for a fee ranging from R950 to R3,450.

Mbalula suggested that Guguluza was a fraud and that none of his businesses were successful.

“This Gunguluza talk is absolute bulls*** wich (sic) business is he running that is successful?” asked Mbalula.

Clapping back, Gunguluza said Mbalula was ruining his business reputation.

“Many entrepreneurs are aspiring and are looking for role models, and with your careless utterances, you are bringing doubt in their minds on what is possible out there,” he said.

“I was excited to launch a powerful digital project which you attacked without even applying your mind, whereby you have even caused a threat to the project.”

Gunguluza questioned what Mbalula sought to achieve by tarnishing his brand.

“What kind of a minister are you who wants to destroy your own? We work hard as entrepreneurs so we can employ more people every day. Do you even have an idea of how many people we have employed in our group of companies, and yet you still preach job creation,” he said.

Gunguluza also expressed disappointment with the minster, saying he was “self-centred”.

“Minister, I am disappointed as I expected better of you. Your intentions are not honest for the development of our country, they are nothing but self-centred.

“This must come to an end minister; it starts with you, minister, apologising for the statement you made on social media.

“Minister, it is my hope that one day you will realise that attacking one of your own, who has always been grounded as an entrepreneur and is a beacon of hope to many, is not only unfortunate but is nothing short of a being crime.”

Open Letter to Minister Fikile Mbalula Dear Minister You said I am not a businessman, you are correct, I am an...

Posted by Lebo Gunguluza on Thursday, January 23, 2020

Real Housewives of Jozi is finally happening

3 August, we have a date.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Shock! Naked DJ and his wife announce split

The model made the announcement on her Instagram account on Thursday, telling fans that they had ended their relationship and are now "permanently ...
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

Binge-watch RHOJ, Ifalakhe and more for R99pm plus get 2GB data

SPONSORED | Watch local drama, hit series, movies and live sport on your phone with Showmax’s new Mobile plan
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. ANC proposes shocking land expropriation amendment News
  2. Motorist who filmed 308km/h highway joyride in Joburg gets bust — at a funeral South Africa
  3. Magistrate set rape accused free as he was ‘not interested in women’ News
  4. NPA finds another half billion looted from Transnet News
  5. WATCH | Motorist drives into elderly woman carrying baby in Ventersburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee
X