South Africa

Man dies on busy Pinetown street after being shot in the head

29 January 2020 - 14:33 By LWANDILE BHENGU
A man was shot and killed in Pinetown's CBD on Tuesday.
Image: 123RF/Charnsit Ramyarupa

Police are investigating a shooting incident in which a 25-year-old man was killed on a busy street in Pinetown, west of Durban, on Tuesday.

It is understood that the man, a bystander, was shot by members of a security company who were chasing  smash-and-grab suspects.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the police had received a report of a shooting in the central business district.

"On arrival, they found the body of a 25-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his head.

"A case of murder was opened at Pinetown police station."

