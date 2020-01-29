Man found with cigarettes worth R1m tries to bribe officers with bag of cash

A 43-year-old man was arrested in Meyerton, near Vereeniging, after being found with cigarettes valued at about R1m, metro police said on Wednesday.

JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintend Wayne Minnaar said the man was arrested during a joint operation by metro police and the SAPS on Monday.

The team acted on a tip-off that illegal cigarettes were being held at a house in Meyerton, Minnaar said.

“On their arrival, the suspect attempted to bribe officers by handing them a plastic bag full of money,” he said.

An amount of R29,900 was allegedly found in the bag.

The man was arrested and charged with bribery and being in possession of illegal cigarettes.

He is expected to appear in court soon.