WATCH | Chicken Licken's latest ad will have you laughing, 'talking about it', or both

Chicken Licken’s latest ad will have you howling for days

29 January 2020 - 10:11 By Unathi Nkanjeni

Dubbed its funniest yet, Chicken Licken has unveiled its new “easy bug” advert, featuring Khanyi Mbau and veteran actor Rapulane Seiphemo.

Titled “Everyone’s Talking About It”the ad shows a guy who is sleeping and hungry. He wakes up and changes TV channels.

All are seemingly talking about offers from the South African fast-food outlet. 

A classic Generations spoof can be seen as Rapulane re-enacts the soapie's scene in which he confronts Karabo Moroka, played by Connie Ferguson, for cheating on him.

Mbau can be seen making a cameo in a Being Bonang parody. The ad also features a Clientele Life parody advert, in which a man talks about “four delicious meals” at a funeral.

Watch the video below.

The ad appeared on local TV screens on Tuesday and was the talk of the day on social media.

Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had to say about it.

