WATCH | Chicken Licken's latest ad will have you laughing, 'talking about it', or both

Chicken Licken’s latest ad will have you howling for days
Dubbed its funniest yet, Chicken Licken has unveiled its new “easy bug” advert, featuring Khanyi Mbau and veteran actor Rapulane Seiphemo.
Titled “Everyone’s Talking About It”, the ad shows a guy who is sleeping and hungry. He wakes up and changes TV channels.
All are seemingly talking about offers from the South African fast-food outlet.
A classic Generations spoof can be seen as Rapulane re-enacts the soapie's scene in which he confronts Karabo Moroka, played by Connie Ferguson, for cheating on him.
Mbau can be seen making a cameo in a Being Bonang parody. The ad also features a Clientele Life parody advert, in which a man talks about “four delicious meals” at a funeral.

The ad appeared on local TV screens on Tuesday and was the talk of the day on social media.

