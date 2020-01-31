Company secretary arrested over 'R50k offer to hitmen to kill her husband'

A 49-year-old Polokwane company secretary has been arrested for allegedly conspiring to hire hitmen to kill her husband.

The woman is a former senior manager at Capricorn district municipality and is presently employed at Gateway Airport Authority Ltd.

The alleged plot to kill her husband, a well-known businessman in the province, was foiled when she was arrested late on Thursday at her home in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said the couple was allegedly experiencing relationship problems and the wife “solicited the help of hitmen to kill her husband in exchange for a R50,000 payment”.

“Through intelligence gathering, the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit uncovered the plot and immediately put into action a plan to apprehend the suspect,” said Maluleke.

The suspect is expected to make her first appearance in the Polokwane magistrate’s court soon.