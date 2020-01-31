Dream house promised to Ontlametse Phalatse's mother is still a pile of sand

Three years after the death of famous SA progeria sufferer Ontlametse Phalatse, her mother is still waiting for the new house promised by former president Jacob Zuma.

TimesLIVE visited Bellon Phalatse, 48, this week at the family home in Hebron, that she shares with relatives. She is despairing at ever seeing the dream home that she and her daughter had spoken of.

“I'm going in and out of the hospital and being treated for depression,” she said.

“People say they want to visit me and my son to see our new house,” she said, referring to her second child, Tshimologo, 28. “Sometimes I'm embarrassed to go out.”

Ontlametse Phalatse‚ who was 18 when she died in April 2017‚ was the first black child in the world to be diagnosed with progeria, a disease that causes rapid ageing. She cheekily called herself “the first lady”. She was regarded as an inspiring figure and a miracle child after outliving doctors’ predictions by four years.

She met Zuma at his official residence to mark her birthday‚ which was on March 25 that year. The presidency said at the time that the Jacob G Zuma Foundation would work with the Ontlametse Phalatse Trust to help her.