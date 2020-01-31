RIP legend: Five must-read Kobe Bryant stories

On Sunday, the world was left in shock after the death of legendary US basketball player Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people in a helicopter crash.

Here are five must-read stories on Bryant.

Death by helicopter crash

Bryant died on Sunday when a helicopter crashed and burst into flames in suburban Los Angeles.

His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also killed in the crash, along with her friend Alyssa and her parents, John and Keri Altobelli.

The group had been on the way to a basketball game on Sunday morning when the helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California.