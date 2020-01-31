RIP legend: Five must-read Kobe Bryant stories
On Sunday, the world was left in shock after the death of legendary US basketball player Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people in a helicopter crash.
Here are five must-read stories on Bryant.
Death by helicopter crash
Bryant died on Sunday when a helicopter crashed and burst into flames in suburban Los Angeles.
His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also killed in the crash, along with her friend Alyssa and her parents, John and Keri Altobelli.
The group had been on the way to a basketball game on Sunday morning when the helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California.
Moments before death
Moments before the crash, the pilot had tried to climb out of a layer of clouds, but the aircraft then banked sharply and lurched towards the ground.
The twin-engined Sikorsky S-76B slammed into a hillside 60 seconds later and burst into flames, killing all nine people on board, according to details revealed by federal aviation safety officials.
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) estimated that Bryant's luxury passenger helicopter hit the ground at a speed of more than 2,000 feet (610m) per minute.
LeBron James breaks his silence
In an emotional post to his friend and mentor, Cleveland Cavaliers forward James promised to continue Bryant's legacy.
“I promise you, I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially [the] Laker Nation and it’s my responsibility to put this sh** on my back and keep it going!!
“Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here!
“There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!” said James.
Vanessa Bryant thanks millions for prayers
Bryant's widow, Vanessa, expressed gratitude for the millions of people who have shown the family support and love since the passing of her husband and daughter.
“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them.”
“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.”
Vanessa also sent her condolences to the families of the other seven victims.
Logo change
More than a million people have called on the NBA to add to its logo an image of multi-award-winning star Bryant.
The petition started by Nick M on Change.org on Monday morning has reached more than 2 million votes.
“With the untimely passing of the great Kobe Bryant, please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalise him forever as the new NBA logo,” reads the petition.