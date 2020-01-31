Eskom repairs will take 18 months so brace for power cuts — Eskom CEO

Eskom expects that the maintenance programme to fix its generation infrastructure will carry on for about 18 months.

But the power utility is, for now, unable to indicate how much load-shedding can be expected during this time.

CEO Andre de Ruyter said on Friday that South Africans should expect increased load-shedding while Eskom worked to resolve the country's energy crisis.

He was giving an update on Eskom's operational performance.

“We now need to very carefully understand what the resources are that we require — human, capital as well as from a contracting perspective.”

Eskom also needed to understand what demand-side measures were available to create additional headroom for it to implement the maintenance programme.