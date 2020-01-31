SA calls briefing as novel coronavirus officially declared a global health emergency

The World Health Organisation has now officially declared the novel coronavirus a global health emergency.

This is an extreme designation — officially known as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) — and it means that the novel coronavirus is now considered “an extraordinary event that constitutes a public health concern to other states through the international spread of the disease” and will thus require a “co-ordinated international response”.

The department of health in SA also scheduled a press briefing at short notice for 7am on Friday, at which health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, representatives from the WHO and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases, will give an update on the epidemic.

The only other situations of PHEIC designation was Ebola last year and in 2014, Zika in 2016, Polio in 2014 and Swine Flu in 2009.

This development means that the WHO director-general will make recommendations on how to control the spread of the virus, and will advise other countries on travel regulations and screenings of passengers at border posts and airports, for example, so that the international response is all on the same path.

The WHO said, “it is expected that further international exportation of cases may appear in any country. Thus, all countries should be prepared for containment, including active surveillance, early detection, isolation and case management, contact tracing and prevention of onward spread of the infection, and to share full data with WHO.”

At the meeting held on Thursday afternoon (evening time in SA) at the organisation’s headquarters in Geneva, director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “We don’t know what sort of damage this #2019nCoV virus could do if it were to spread in a country with a weaker health system. We must act now to help countries prepare for that possibility. For all of these reasons, I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern over the global outbreak of 2019nCoV.”