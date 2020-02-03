Magistrate details youth's alleged rape at hands of PSL team youth coach

A man who stands accused of raping a 14-year-old boy is a youth development coach for a KwaZulu-Natal based Premier Soccer League (PSL) team.

This was revealed when the 25-year-old suspect appeared in the Pinetown magistrate's court on Monday.

Reading out the charge against the accused, magistrate Gwendolyn Robinson alleged that on December 22 the accused sodomised the boy at a residence in Kloof, west of Durban.

The baby-faced accused, whose identity cannot be revealed until he pleads, appeared in a navy blue golf T-shirt, jeans and sandals.

He smirked from the dock while the charge he faces was being read.

But what followed was no laughing matter as Robinson emphasised that should he be found guilty, a minimum sentence of life could be imposed, meaning he could serve 25 years and more.