Magistrate details youth's alleged rape at hands of PSL team youth coach
A man who stands accused of raping a 14-year-old boy is a youth development coach for a KwaZulu-Natal based Premier Soccer League (PSL) team.
This was revealed when the 25-year-old suspect appeared in the Pinetown magistrate's court on Monday.
Reading out the charge against the accused, magistrate Gwendolyn Robinson alleged that on December 22 the accused sodomised the boy at a residence in Kloof, west of Durban.
The baby-faced accused, whose identity cannot be revealed until he pleads, appeared in a navy blue golf T-shirt, jeans and sandals.
He smirked from the dock while the charge he faces was being read.
But what followed was no laughing matter as Robinson emphasised that should he be found guilty, a minimum sentence of life could be imposed, meaning he could serve 25 years and more.
Earlier journalists engaged with the accused's attorney, advocate Thulezwile Ndawo, regarding photographing his client.
While journalists made it clear they would blur the face of the accused in order not to reveal his identity, Ndawo said his client was adamant he did not want his picture taken.
The court heard the accused has other pending cases against him as well as a warrant of arrest in a separate matter.
Last week police from the Pinetown family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit pounced on the man and made the arrest.
Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele revealed shocking details of how the alleged rapist had introduced himself to the minor as a “soccer coach”, and promised him an opportunity to play for one of the PSL junior teams.
The matter was postponed to February 11 for further investigations.
The accused is expected to apply for bail, but the state believes he could be a flight risk and is opposed to bail.
The suspect will be remanded in custody and detained at the Pinetown police station until his next appearance.