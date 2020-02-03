South Africa

WATCH | Motorist trapped in car after truck accident

03 February 2020 - 10:48 By LWANDILE BHENGU
A person was trapped in a car after an accident in Umbilo, Durban.
Image: Supplied

One person was trapped in a vehicle after an accident involving a truck and a car in Durban on Monday.

Rescue Care paramedic Garrith Jamieson said they were called to the scene at the intersection of Sydney and Bayhead roads in Umbilo.

Advance life support paramedics worked to stabilise the patient in the car while rescuers cut the person free, he said.

