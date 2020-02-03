WATCH | Motorist trapped in car after truck accident
03 February 2020 - 10:48
One person was trapped in a vehicle after an accident involving a truck and a car in Durban on Monday.
One person is trapped in a car after a truck accident in the Umbilo area (Vid by @rescuecare) @TimesLIVE @yasantha pic.twitter.com/WmElwS2Lkw— Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) February 3, 2020
Rescue Care paramedic Garrith Jamieson said they were called to the scene at the intersection of Sydney and Bayhead roads in Umbilo.
Advance life support paramedics worked to stabilise the patient in the car while rescuers cut the person free, he said.