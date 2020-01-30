WATCH | Unique drawing of Kobe & Gianna Bryant goes viral as tributes pour in

A unique depiction of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna has gone viral as fans across the globe continue to mourn their deaths.

The drawing is the work of artist “Alx.n.ria”, who first shared it on the video sharing app, TikTok.

The artist used just Kobe and Gigi's names to create a picture of the two on a basketball court, wearing their uniforms. The tribute has been viewed more than 2 million times.