WATCH | Unique drawing of Kobe & Gianna Bryant goes viral as tributes pour in
A unique depiction of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna has gone viral as fans across the globe continue to mourn their deaths.
The drawing is the work of artist “Alx.n.ria”, who first shared it on the video sharing app, TikTok.
The artist used just Kobe and Gigi's names to create a picture of the two on a basketball court, wearing their uniforms. The tribute has been viewed more than 2 million times.
This guy legit drew Kobe and Gigi using just their names!!!!— • General Zee 🎭 • (@heisTactic) January 29, 2020
This has to be the best thing I've seen today 💔 💔 💔 pic.twitter.com/G452vyHTgJ
Also celebrating Kobe and Gigi through art was Kode Abdo who goes by “bosslogic” on Instagram. According to 7News, Abdo is an Australian artist.
One of the drawings depicts Kobe with a halo above his head as he aims for the hoop, while another depicts the star resting his arm on Gigi's back as they both stare at the hoop.
“Hoops are a little different here, we all get one, rest in peace Kobe and Gigi and the 7 others in that tragic accident,” the artist wrote.