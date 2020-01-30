Sport

WATCH | Unique drawing of Kobe & Gianna Bryant goes viral as tributes pour in

30 January 2020 - 10:03 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
Image: (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

A unique depiction of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna has gone viral as fans across the globe continue to mourn their deaths.

The drawing is the work of artist “Alx.n.ria”, who first shared it on the video sharing app, TikTok.

The artist used just Kobe and Gigi's names to create a picture of the two on a basketball court, wearing their uniforms. The tribute has been viewed more than 2 million times.

Also celebrating Kobe and Gigi through art was Kode Abdo who goes by “bosslogic” on Instagram. According to 7News, Abdo is an Australian artist. 

One of the drawings depicts Kobe with a halo above his head as he aims for the hoop, while another depicts the star resting his arm on Gigi's back as they both stare at the hoop.

“Hoops are a little different here, we all get one, rest in peace Kobe and Gigi and the 7 others in that tragic accident,” the artist wrote.

