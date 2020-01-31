LISTEN | 'I literally passed out' — Sophie Lichaba on car accident, weight loss & new Lockdown role

Sophie said she lost more than just herself when the vicious rumours started spreading.

“My kids, it affected them because sometimes they would be like 'why would so many people say this? Is it true? Are you dying? Is there something that you are not telling us?' ... People don't realise that you are human and go through human pain, like anybody else.”

One of the scariest experiences for her family was when Sophie blacked out while driving on a residential road late last year

“I am diabetic and my sugar levels were very high and I literally passed out. That is why, for me, I want to create awareness about the condition ... My kids, everyone was sad, they just said 'mom, what if this had happened on the highway?' It happened on a normal road but the bottom line is that the car was wrecked.”

Sophie is focused on looking after herself and said she is ready to prove the haters wrong.

“People think that I have lost it all, let go of it all. I am just getting started. They said I would never plan another wedding again, but I am just getting started.”