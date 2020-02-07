Gauteng businessman arrested for alleged R186m investment scam

A 43-year-old Gauteng businessman is facing charges of fraud, theft, forgery, and uttering involving an alleged tender investment scam worth about R186m.

Kapai Pierre Petersen appeared before the specialised commercial crimes court in Palm Ridge on Tuesday.

Petersen allegedly created and forged tender documents to lure his business partners to invest in his company, Blue Future Internet and Surveillance.

“ALCARI 805cc and 605 Consulting were allegedly presented with fraudulent invoices by Petersen allegedly for funding to purchase equipment orders for hardware and internet surveillance as per National Health Laboratories Services (NHLS) requirement in 2016,” said a statement by police spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

“ALCARI 805cc allegedly suffered a loss of about R12.5m, 605 consulting lost about R60m in the process and NHLS lost about R114m on fraudulent documents submitted by Blue Future Internet Surveillance.”

Petersen was flagged as a person of interest by the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation unit on international border movement control in April 2019.

He was arrested on February 3 at OR Tambo International Airport after landing, while returning from a trip to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.