South Africa

Gauteng businessman arrested for alleged R186m investment scam

07 February 2020 - 06:55 By TimesLIVE
Kapai Pierre Petersen was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport.
Kapai Pierre Petersen was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport.
Image: SAPS

A 43-year-old Gauteng businessman is facing charges of fraud, theft, forgery, and uttering involving an alleged tender investment scam worth about R186m.

Kapai Pierre Petersen appeared before the specialised commercial crimes court in Palm Ridge on Tuesday.

Petersen allegedly created and forged tender documents to lure his business partners to invest in his company, Blue Future Internet and Surveillance.

“ALCARI 805cc and 605 Consulting were allegedly presented with fraudulent invoices by Petersen allegedly for funding to purchase equipment orders for hardware and internet surveillance as per National Health Laboratories Services (NHLS) requirement in 2016,” said a statement by police spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

“ALCARI 805cc allegedly suffered a loss of about R12.5m, 605 consulting lost about R60m in the process and NHLS lost about R114m on fraudulent documents submitted by Blue Future Internet Surveillance.”

Petersen was flagged as a person of interest by the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation unit on international border movement control in April 2019.

He was arrested on February 3 at OR Tambo International Airport after landing, while returning from a trip to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

MORE

Dudu Myeni and ex-SAA boss Musa Zwane implicated in R1.3bn tender

Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni and the airline's former chief executive Musa Zwane were on Wednesday implicated in a controversial R1.3bn contract ...
Politics
1 day ago

Who's eating Cogta's R13bn community work programme?

Facing an avalanche of allegations, the co-operative governance department has quietly launched a forensic investigation
News
1 week ago

North West health department head fired over Gupta-linked payments

The North West government on Thursday confirmed that its head of health, Thabo Lekalakala, accused of entering into fraudulent contracts with ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | Family surprises helper for 60th birthday with trip to beach for ... South Africa
  2. Couple's car hijacked by ‘blue light gang’ in Vaal, wife found dead South Africa
  3. Five things you need to know about Jacob Zuma's contentious sick note South Africa
  4. Panel falls off Mango Boeing during Cape Town-Johannesburg flight South Africa
  5. Cape Town student 'missing' after leaving home for varsity registration South Africa

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?
X