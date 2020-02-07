IN PICTURES | Taking chances on Cape Town’s dilapidated and depleted trains

Metrorail commuters face long waits, unexpected delays, faulty trains and dangerously crowded carriages every day.

The embattled railway agency’s service is not showing any signs of improvement. On January​ ​​​​25 yet another train was set alight, this time at Century City railway station, leaving only 30 operational out of the 88 required in the province (different sources give slightly different numbers).

The shortage of train sets puts strain on the service during peak hours, making for hazardous travelling.

This has forced some commuters to use more expensive transport to get to work, such as taxis or the MyCiTi bus.