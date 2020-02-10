Court orders release of report on prison torture allegations

The incidents allegedly occurred in 2013, while the prison was under the control of Bloemfontein Corrections Centre (BCC), with daily operations being subcontracted to British security company G4S.

The Wits Justice Project made complaints of alleged torture public.

According to a CALS statement on Friday: “Following these reports and a number of other serious incidents at Mangaung, DCS took control of the prison and began an investigation. Within ten months, the department had concluded its investigation and handed control back to G4S.”

The judgment states that the allegations in regard to the report could be a violation of the contract between DCS and the private companies as well as contravening the constitution and international law “on conditions of detention and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment and torture”.

During the lengthy court case, G4S moved to supply only a redacted version of the report, particularly one obscuring “identifying markers” of prison employees and inmates, as well as details about the prison structure. The company commented saying that it joined the case “as it is compelled by law to protect the identity and details of prisoners that are under the care of BCC”.

G4S also says that the report makes no findings of torture and that the company does not “condone nor tolerate any form of mistreatment of prisoners”.