Look out, Cape Town: These are the roads that'll be closed for anniversary of Nelson Mandela's release

Several roads in Cape Town will be closed for two days in preparation for an event to mark 30 years since former president Nelson Mandela was released from prison.

“Cape Town Traffic advises the public that Darling Street and surrounds will have traffic restrictions in place from 1am Monday, February 10, until 10pm on Tuesday, February 11 2020,” Cape Town traffic service spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said on Sunday.

She said that from 1am on Monday, no vehicles would be allowed to stop in front of the city hall between Parade and Corporation streets.

“From 9am on Monday, Darling Street will be reduced to two single lanes. Then, from 6pm on Monday evening, Darling Street will be closed to traffic between Lower Plein and Buitenkant streets until the conclusion of the event the following day,” Bezuidenhout said.

She said during this period, no parking would be permitted in Corporation and Parade streets.

“The city appeals to motorists to seek alternative routes where possible as the restrictions/closures will likely result in some traffic congestion. Staff will be on duty in the area to redirect traffic,” Bezuidenhout said.