Union says criminals running amok as 'train arsonists' appear in court

According to the union, one of its members was robbed on Sunday night while taking authority from a train control office to continue with a train on a route in Durban.

“Last week the drivers of two trains averted a collision at Duffs Road in Durban, the result of the continuous working under manual authorisations,” Harris said.

In another incident cited by the union, a train security guard was held at gunpoint and robbed of personal belongings at Hercules station in Pretoria.

Recently a train driver was stabbed at the Belville station in Cape Town. There were no security guards or members of the rapid rail police in sight, the union said.

“The reality is that with every passing day, criminals continue digging out signalling cables in broad daylight. This results in the cancellation of trains or long delay, which result in mobs of angry commuters attacking train crews,” said Harris.

Untu said in 2018 Pretoria high court Judge Cassim Sardiwalla ordered Prasa to adhere to the safety requirements of the RSR and acknowledged the importance of Prasa’s obligation to ensure it provided a safe and reliable service for workers and commuters.

“The judge described this case as a matter of national importance and availed himself to manage the progress. On June 20 2019 Judge Sardiwalla issued a second court order that must be read in conjunction with his first order.”

According to the second order a, final compliance assessment conference will be convened to assess the general compliance of Prasa and the RSR before court on February 26.

The RSR had, in the meantime, extended Prasa’s safety operating permit by another three months, “despite the fact that Prasa had to close various routes nationwide temporarily because of the destructive vandalism of assets after the previous interim board terminated the contract of 20 security companies without having an alternative measure in place,” said the union.

“To date Prasa’s administrator, Bongisizwe Mpondo, has also been unable to appoint new security companies to prevent the ongoing vandalism.

“Untu had hoped the court would be able to intervene where the political will to find a solution is lacking, but sadly the situation only worsened and Prasa is now in the worst state that it has ever been in,” said Harris.