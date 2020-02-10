Woman suffers 'almost complete amputation' of leg in Pretoria tractor accident
A critically injured 58-year-old woman had to be airlifted to hospital after her clothing got caught in the propshaft of a tractor she was driving at a nursery in Pretoria.
The incident happened in Wonderboom on Sunday.
Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said reports from the scene indicated that the woman had “got her clothing caught in the propshaft resulting in her getting pulled in as well.
“Medics assessed the scene and found that the lady had sustained an almost complete amputation of the left leg.”
She was treated at the scene and airlifted to hospital.