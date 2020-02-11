Bus services suspended after protesters block roads in Klipspruit

Protesters blocked several roads with burning tyres and rocks in Klipspruit, Soweto, early on Tuesday.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said Moroka Nancefield Road, near the intersection of Klipspruit Valley Road, was affected.

Motorists were advised to use Chris Hani Road, Khumalo Street or drive through Meadowlands.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela said residents were protesting about electricity in the area.

Rea Vaya has suspended bus services in the vicinity due to the protest.