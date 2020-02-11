South Africa

Bus services suspended after protesters block roads in Klipspruit

11 February 2020 - 08:12 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Rea Vaya suspended its bus services due to the protest.
Image: Sthando Mkhabela via Twitter

Protesters blocked several roads with burning tyres and rocks in Klipspruit, Soweto, early on Tuesday.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said Moroka Nancefield Road, near the intersection of Klipspruit Valley Road, was affected.

Motorists were advised to use Chris Hani Road, Khumalo Street or drive through Meadowlands.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela said residents were protesting about electricity in the area.

Rea Vaya has suspended bus services in the vicinity due to the protest.

