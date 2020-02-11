Bus services suspended after protesters block roads in Klipspruit
Protesters blocked several roads with burning tyres and rocks in Klipspruit, Soweto, early on Tuesday.
Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said Moroka Nancefield Road, near the intersection of Klipspruit Valley Road, was affected.
Motorists were advised to use Chris Hani Road, Khumalo Street or drive through Meadowlands.
Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela said residents were protesting about electricity in the area.
Rea Vaya has suspended bus services in the vicinity due to the protest.
@ReaVayaBus how are we getting to work today from Tokoza Park since klipspruit valley and Chris Hani road is closed ? pic.twitter.com/Ajt7pMJenW— Baba ka Olwethu (@SthandoMkhabela) February 11, 2020
⚠️NOTICE : #ProtestAction on Klipspruit Valley Rd between Moroka Nancefield & Chris Hani Rd. We are experiencing heavy bus delays as our Trunk route (T) buses as well as feeder buses (F) are affected. We apologize for the inconvenience caused. #JHBTraffic ^TM pic.twitter.com/slc1mdXjgU— Rea Vaya Bus Transit (@ReaVayaBus) February 11, 2020
⚠️UPDATE : F2, F1, F9, F3 and F5 buses are temporarily suspended due to the #ProtestAction happening at Chris Hani and Klipspruit Valley Road. Updates will follow. Sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. ^TM pic.twitter.com/F1aN7SzQHY— Rea Vaya Bus Transit (@ReaVayaBus) February 11, 2020
⚠️ALERT⚠️— Tembeds (@AsktheChief01) February 11, 2020
Soweto, Ward 37
Klipspruit Valley is closed off btw Moroka Nancefield & Chris Hani Rd. There are also closures on Elias Motsoaledi btw Chris Hani & Phera Str & on Vundla. The roadway is block off with burning tyres & rocks. Motorists are advised to avoid. #JHBTraffic