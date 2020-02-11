'We miss him': Tributes for Madiba on 30th anniversary of his release from prison

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife, Leah, have paid tribute to former president Nelson Mandela, who was released from prison 30 years ago on Tuesday.

“Thirty years ago, Nelson Mandela emerged from prison to dazzle SA and the world with his warmth and human values,” the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said in a statement.

“Circumstances and priorities change over time, but good values don’t go out of fashion. We miss him. Love and blessings.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver an address during a commemoration event on Tuesday.

Hosted by the Nelson Mandela Foundation, the anniversary will be observed at the Cape Town City Hall, under the theme, “From Freedom to Liberation”.