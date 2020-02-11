Fur real, these dogs need love this Valentine's Day

In this month of love, an animal clinic in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, is reminding the public that homeless pets need love too.

The Mdzananda Animal Clinic has asked that, instead of splurging on chocolate, flowers and expensive dinners on Valentine’s Day on Thursday, couples or individuals consider pampering a homeless dog.

“Valentine’s Day has become an extremely commercialised event, with people spending large amounts of money on gifts, chocolates and flowers. This year we are encouraging people to allow a homeless pet to be their Valentine by sponsoring them and showing them some love,” said Marcelle du Plessis, Mdzananda’s fundraising and communications manager.

Through the campaign, dubbed #BeMyValentine, the clinic is encouraging animal lovers to head to its Facebook page or website to find a dog or cat to pamper.

A R50 Valentine's donation will get an animal freed of fleas and ticks and R100 will cover the cost of vaccinations while R200 will ensure they are spoilt with delicious food for two weeks.

For those willing to invest a bit more in their Valentine, R450 will guarantee the animal meals for a month, while R500 will pay for a sterilisation.

For those willing to show their love in other ways, the organisation encourages the public to visit dogs at the clinic, where they can walk them, brush them and give them some extra love this month.