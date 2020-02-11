Masks on mouths at Joburg's China Mall as coronavirus fears continue

In a bid to protect themselves from the virus, consumers were also buying over-the-counter nasal sprays, Pharma Dynamics said.

Jennings said the spray coats the nasal membranes, making it difficult for airborne viruses to enter the body.

In the UK, there has been a 688% spike in sales of a particular nasal spray which is also available in South Africa. It's called Nexa Shield and is distributed by Pharma Dynamics.

"One of the main points of entry for airborne germs is through one’s nose, and it is thus very effective as a first line of defence,” Jennings said. “Another way to reduce risk is to keep up proper hygiene practices, such as washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Alternatively, alcohol-based hand sanitisers should be used. Face-to-face contact and crowded environments where germs typically thrive should be avoided,” she said.

Jennings also spoke about various points to clear misconceptions about the virus.

Firstly, she said, it was still safe to receive letters or packages from China.

“The virus doesn’t survive long on objects,” she said.

At the moment, there was no evidence the virus exists in pets. “But always wash your hands after petting or playing with your dog or cat to protect you against other germs,” she said.

At the moment there was also no way to prevent catching the virus.

“Vaccines against other respiratory diseases, such as pneumonia, do not protect you against the coronavirus, which is a brand new virus. Scientists are trying to develop a vaccine against 2019-nCoV,” she said.