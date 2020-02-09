Zimbabwe
'Zimbabwe not ready for coronavirus'
09 February 2020 - 00:00
The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) says the country is not prepared to deal with the coronavirus.
ZADHR chair Dr Fortune Nyamande said according to a survey carried out this week, public health institutions have no capacity to even detect the virus...
