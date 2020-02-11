True or false: this school is illegal and must be shut down
11 February 2020 - 08:00
Joost Zeelie is 56 years old, a former policeman, a self-taught maths teacher and the director of an unregistered private school – one of the dozens the education department has warned parents about.
“I love maths and I was a good maths student at school,” said Zeelie, who has been operating the Hanniel Primary School in Nigel, on Johannesburg’s East Rand, for the past three years.
